Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nick Anderton shines as Blackpool beat League One leaders Portsmouth

Nick Anderton was in superb form in the centre of Blackpool's defence
Chris Long's debut goal 15 minutes from time helped Blackpool secure a vital away win against League One leaders Portsmouth.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7

A little hesitant from crosses early on but improved, making a couple of vital saves late on to preserve the win.

Donervon Daniels - 7

Provided a number of dangerous crosses from the flank playing in the unfamiliar right-back role.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Aerially and physically dominant up against the dangerous Brett Pitman on his return to the side from illness.

Nick Anderton - 7

Impressive display in the central defence on his first appearance for Pool since August, having recently returned from a loan spell.

Marc Bola - 7

Not quite as adventurous as usual but produced a vital late block to keep Blackpool’s noses in front.

Jay Spearing - 7

Recovered from a sloppy start to perform well, making a number of crucial blocks and interceptions.

Callum Guy - 6

Off target with an early shot at goal but battled well and worked tirelessly to stop Portsmouth getting on top.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Showed some nice touches and interchanges on his return to the fold after serving his three-match suspension.

Liam Feeney - 5

Constantly ran into blind allies, gave the ball away far too often and provided no real support to Armand Gnanduillet.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Worked hard defensively but didn’t do enough to provide support for Armand Gnanduillet. Came off with a hip injury.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Held the ball up well and used his physicality to great affect. Came close in the first half with a header.

Subs used

Chris Long - 7

For Delfouneso, 67

Capped off his debut with the match-winning goal, drilling low beyond the Portsmouth goalkeeper.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Guy, 82

Brought a fresh pair of legs into Blackpool’s midfield as the Seasiders held on for the win at the end.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Feeney, 88

Brought on for the dying last stages of the game as his height helped Blackpool clear crosses from their box.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Joe Bunney, Nya Kirby, John O'Sullivan

Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Naylor, Evans (Wheeler), Lowe, Green (Cannon), Curtis, Pitman

Subs not used: Bass, Haunstrup, Burgess, May, Dennis