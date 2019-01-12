Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nick Anderton shines as Blackpool beat League One leaders Portsmouth

Chris Long's debut goal 15 minutes from time helped Blackpool secure a vital away win against League One leaders Portsmouth.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7
A little hesitant from crosses early on but improved, making a couple of vital saves late on to preserve the win.
Donervon Daniels - 7
Provided a number of dangerous crosses from the flank playing in the unfamiliar right-back role.
Ben Heneghan - 7
Aerially and physically dominant up against the dangerous Brett Pitman on his return to the side from illness.
Nick Anderton - 7
Impressive display in the central defence on his first appearance for Pool since August, having recently returned from a loan spell.
Marc Bola - 7
Not quite as adventurous as usual but produced a vital late block to keep Blackpool’s noses in front.
Jay Spearing - 7
Recovered from a sloppy start to perform well, making a number of crucial blocks and interceptions.
Callum Guy - 6
Off target with an early shot at goal but battled well and worked tirelessly to stop Portsmouth getting on top.
Jordan Thompson - 6
Showed some nice touches and interchanges on his return to the fold after serving his three-match suspension.
Liam Feeney - 5
Constantly ran into blind allies, gave the ball away far too often and provided no real support to Armand Gnanduillet.
Nathan Delfouneso - 6
Worked hard defensively but didn’t do enough to provide support for Armand Gnanduillet. Came off with a hip injury.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Held the ball up well and used his physicality to great affect. Came close in the first half with a header.
Subs used
Chris Long - 7
For Delfouneso, 67
Capped off his debut with the match-winning goal, drilling low beyond the Portsmouth goalkeeper.
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Guy, 82
Brought a fresh pair of legs into Blackpool’s midfield as the Seasiders held on for the win at the end.
Michael Nottingham - 6
For Feeney, 88
Brought on for the dying last stages of the game as his height helped Blackpool clear crosses from their box.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Joe Bunney, Nya Kirby, John O'Sullivan
Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Naylor, Evans (Wheeler), Lowe, Green (Cannon), Curtis, Pitman
Subs not used: Bass, Haunstrup, Burgess, May, Dennis