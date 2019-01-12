Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nick Anderton shines as Blackpool beat League One leaders Portsmouth

Chris Long's debut goal 15 minutes from time helped Blackpool secure a vital away win against League One leaders Portsmouth.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7

A little hesitant from crosses early on but improved, making a couple of vital saves late on to preserve the win.

Donervon Daniels - 7

Provided a number of dangerous crosses from the flank playing in the unfamiliar right-back role.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Aerially and physically dominant up against the dangerous Brett Pitman on his return to the side from illness.

Nick Anderton - 7

Impressive display in the central defence on his first appearance for Pool since August, having recently returned from a loan spell.

Marc Bola - 7

Not quite as adventurous as usual but produced a vital late block to keep Blackpool’s noses in front.

Jay Spearing - 7

Recovered from a sloppy start to perform well, making a number of crucial blocks and interceptions.

Callum Guy - 6

Off target with an early shot at goal but battled well and worked tirelessly to stop Portsmouth getting on top.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Showed some nice touches and interchanges on his return to the fold after serving his three-match suspension.

Liam Feeney - 5

Constantly ran into blind allies, gave the ball away far too often and provided no real support to Armand Gnanduillet.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Worked hard defensively but didn’t do enough to provide support for Armand Gnanduillet. Came off with a hip injury.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Held the ball up well and used his physicality to great affect. Came close in the first half with a header.

Subs used

Chris Long - 7

For Delfouneso, 67

Capped off his debut with the match-winning goal, drilling low beyond the Portsmouth goalkeeper.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Guy, 82

Brought a fresh pair of legs into Blackpool’s midfield as the Seasiders held on for the win at the end.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Feeney, 88

Brought on for the dying last stages of the game as his height helped Blackpool clear crosses from their box.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Joe Bunney, Nya Kirby, John O'Sullivan

Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Naylor, Evans (Wheeler), Lowe, Green (Cannon), Curtis, Pitman

Subs not used: Bass, Haunstrup, Burgess, May, Dennis