Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nathan Delfouneso shows a clinical touch as Blackpool see off Maidstone in the FA Cup Blackpool produced an impressive comeback - scoring three times in four minutes - to avoid an embarrassing FA Cup upset at the hands of non-league Maidstone United. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10 Nothing he could have done about Maidstones superb goal but otherwise enjoyed a fairly quiet afternoon. 2. Ryan Edwards - 6/10 Didnt have a great deal of defending to do but posed a threat in the Maidstone box from corners and set pieces. 3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10 Battled on as you would expect despite having to be stitched up after the game following a clash of heads. 4. James Husband - 7/10 Looked to get forward at every opportunity, whether it was playing at left back or in the back three.