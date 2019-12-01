Nathan Delfouneso produced two clinical finishes for his goals

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nathan Delfouneso shows a clinical touch as Blackpool see off Maidstone in the FA Cup

Blackpool produced an impressive comeback - scoring three times in four minutes - to avoid an embarrassing FA Cup upset at the hands of non-league Maidstone United.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Nothing he could have done about Maidstones superb goal but otherwise enjoyed a fairly quiet afternoon.

1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10

Didnt have a great deal of defending to do but posed a threat in the Maidstone box from corners and set pieces.

2. Ryan Edwards - 6/10

Battled on as you would expect despite having to be stitched up after the game following a clash of heads.

3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10

Looked to get forward at every opportunity, whether it was playing at left back or in the back three.

4. James Husband - 7/10

