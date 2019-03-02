Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Mark Howard let down by those in front of him as Blackpool thrashed by Bristol Rovers
Terry McPhillips admitted Blackpool's display in their 4-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers was their worst performance of the season.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 6/10
Possibly the only player to come out with any credit. Made two superb saves but badly let down by those in front of him.
2. Donervon Daniels - 5/10
Saw quite a bit of the ball down the flanks but crosses werent up to scratch. Needs to be played at centre back.
3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10
Ran ragged by Bristol Rovers strikers and showed up for his lack of pace. Also committed some needless fouls.
4. Curtis Tilt - 4/10
His worst display in a Blackpool shirt. Struggled to do the basics and culpable for at least two of the goals.
