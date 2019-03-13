Liam Feeney continued his impressive form for the Seasiders

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney stars again as Blackpool held by League One play-off rivals Doncaster

Blackpool were held to a 1-1 draw at home to League One play-off rivals Doncaster Rovers at Bloomfield Road last night.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Mark Howard - 6/10

Distribution not great in the blustery conditions but made two or three routine saves. Well beaten for Doncasters equaliser.
2. Donervon Daniels - 6/10

Brought into the side to replace the injured Ollie Turton but lasted just 20 minutes himself after suffering a knock to his thigh.
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10

Stepped up in Curtis Tilts absence and produced some vital blocks and clearances to deal with a dangerous Doncaster side.
4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10

His speed came in handy against Doncasters pacey frontline but he was brought off at half time with an injury.
