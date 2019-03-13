Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney stars again as Blackpool held by League One play-off rivals Doncaster Blackpool were held to a 1-1 draw at home to League One play-off rivals Doncaster Rovers at Bloomfield Road last night. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Mark Howard - 6/10 Distribution not great in the blustery conditions but made two or three routine saves. Well beaten for Doncasters equaliser. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Donervon Daniels - 6/10 Brought into the side to replace the injured Ollie Turton but lasted just 20 minutes himself after suffering a knock to his thigh. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10 Stepped up in Curtis Tilts absence and produced some vital blocks and clearances to deal with a dangerous Doncaster side. 0 Buy a Photo 4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10 His speed came in handy against Doncasters pacey frontline but he was brought off at half time with an injury. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4