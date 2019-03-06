Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney impresses as Blackpool bag dramatic win at Accrington
Blackpool set up Saturday's homecoming clash against Southend United in dramatic fashion as they beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 at the Wham Stadium last night.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 6/10
Dealt with a couple of awkward pass backs on the bobbly pitch but nothing he could have done about Accringtons goal.
CameraSport
pa
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Cross for Accringtons goal came down his side but he was badly let down by Antony Evans in front of him.
CameraSport
freelance
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10
Solid as a rock and back to his best after Saturdays display. Dominant in the air and made a couple of crucial blocks
CameraSport
freelance
4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10
Produced a much-improved display, adopting a safety-first approach after struggling so much at Bristol Rovers.
CameraSport
freelance
View more