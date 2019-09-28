Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jordan Thompson runs the show as Blackpool see off Lincoln
Blackpool got back to winning ways at Bloomfield Road with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Lincoln City.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10
Nothing he could have done to stop Lincolns goal but made three or four important stops to keep Pool ahead.
2. Ollie Turton - 7/10
Solid display on his first start since the 3-2 defeat at Coventry. Harshly booked for handball at the end.
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10
A little nervy early on but grew into the game as it wore on. Desperate to stay on at the end despite suffering a dead leg.
4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10
Marshalled the dangerous Tyler Walker well and did the basics with minimal fuss. Solid from start to finish.
