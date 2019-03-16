Blackpool produced one of their worst performances of the season

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jay Spearing shows heart as Blackpool suffer abysmal defeat at Burton

Very few emerged with any credit as Blackpool slumped to a miserable 3-0 defeat away at Burton Albion.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Stretchered off the pitch after just 16 minutes after a freak accident. Badly let down by defence for Burtons opener.

1. Mark Howard - 6/10

Caught out of position far too often and Burton exploited the space he left time and time again to good effect.

2. Michael Nottingham - 4/10

Pulled out of position to cover for others, which opened up gaps elsewhere. Came close to pulling one back at the death.

3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10

Nervy on the ball and looked uncomfortable playing on the left-hand side of the centre-back partnership.

4. Donervon Daniels - 4/10

