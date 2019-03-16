Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jay Spearing shows heart as Blackpool suffer abysmal defeat at Burton Very few emerged with any credit as Blackpool slumped to a miserable 3-0 defeat away at Burton Albion. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Mark Howard - 6/10 Stretchered off the pitch after just 16 minutes after a freak accident. Badly let down by defence for Burtons opener. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Michael Nottingham - 4/10 Caught out of position far too often and Burton exploited the space he left time and time again to good effect. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10 Pulled out of position to cover for others, which opened up gaps elsewhere. Came close to pulling one back at the death. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Donervon Daniels - 4/10 Nervy on the ball and looked uncomfortable playing on the left-hand side of the centre-back partnership. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4