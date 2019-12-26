Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jack Sims enjoys strong debut despite Blackpool slumping to Boxing Day defeat to Accrington
Blackpool slumped to a second straight defeat as they came off second best in today's all-Lancashire Boxing Day clash with Accrington Stanley.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10
Made a routine stop before being forced to withdraw during the first half with an untimely injury.
2. Ollie Turton - 5/10
Steady enough defensively and did little wrong, but needs to offer more going forwards to stay in the team.
3. Ryan Edwards - 6/10
Did little wrong defensively and won his headers all day long. Also saw a header well saved by the keeper.
4. Ben Heneghan - 5/10
Came close with a powerful header but almost gifted Accrington a goal before the break with a weak backpass.
