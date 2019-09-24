Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ewan Bange and Nathan Shaw impress in Blackpool's Central League win against Tranmere It was Blackpool's youngsters who caught the eye as the Seasiders got their Central League campaign off to a winning start against Tranmere Rovers. Here's how Pool's players rated in their 2-0 win: 1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 8/10 Made a string of saves, the most eye-catching of which came at the death to maintain Pools clean sheet. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Rocky Bushiri - 6/10 Failed to capitalise on a bright start which saw him make some powerful runs at right back. Ended up in midfield. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Michael Nottingham - 6/10 Defended with minimal fuss at centre back but too slow in possession which allowed Tranmere to sit deep. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Nick Anderton - 7/10 Did his chances no harm with a dominant display at centre back. Distributed the ball well and made some important tackles. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4