Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt impresses on return to side as Blackpool draw with Shrewsbury

Blackpool were left to settle for a point as they laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town in a game described as "horrible" by manager Terry McPhillips.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6
Didn’t have a great deal to do but made a few routine saves. Punched a few crosses he perhaps could have caught.
Donervon Daniels - 6
Showed good strength to stop a few attacks but had a fairly quiet game. Not sure full back suits his game.
Ben Heneghan - 7
Aerially dominant and produced some impressive last-ditch blocks to help Blackpool keep their 13th clean sheet of the season.
Curtis Tilt - 7
Dominant at the back and constantly brought the ball out from the back on his first appearance since mid-December.
Marc Bola - 6
Had a quiet afternoon. Shrewsbury did a good job of curtailing Bola’s trademark attacking runs down the flank.
Jay Spearing - 6
Defensively strong and made some important blocks and interceptions, but produced a few wayward passes.
Callum Guy - 5
Caught in possession too often and hobbled off after taking a knock. Might benefit from a short spell out of the team.
Jordan Thompson - 6
Quality from set pieces wasn’t up to his usual high standard but did look a threat at times. Volleyed wide at the start of the second half.
Liam Feeney - 5
Sloppy in possession and gave the ball away too often. Can complain about a lack of options but needs to provide better support.
Chris Long - 6
Playing out wide not a natural position for him but came within a whisker of winning it for Pool with a late thunderbolt.
Armand Gnanduillet - 6
Outmuscled by Shrewsbury’s centre backs in the first half but improved and came close with a late glancing header.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Guy, 66
Came on after Guy appeared to pick up a slight knock but didn’t have many opportunities to impact the game.
Michael Nottingham - 6
For Feeney, 83
Thrown up front in the dying minutes as Blackpool looked to snatch the three points with a late winner.
John O’Sullivan - 6
For Long, 83
Had no real time or opportunity to make an impact after replacing Long a minute after the forward had hit the crossbar.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Nick Anderton, Nya Kirby, Nathan Delfouneso
Shrewsbury: Arnold, Bolton, Beckles, Waterfall, Sadler, Haynes, Norburn, Grant, Docherty, Laurent (Gilliead), Okenabihirhie (Smith)
Subs not used: Charles-Cook, Sears, Eisa, Amadi-Holloway, Angol