Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt impresses on return to side as Blackpool draw with Shrewsbury

Blackpool were left to settle for a point as they laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town in a game described as "horrible" by manager Terry McPhillips.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6

Didn’t have a great deal to do but made a few routine saves. Punched a few crosses he perhaps could have caught.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Showed good strength to stop a few attacks but had a fairly quiet game. Not sure full back suits his game.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Aerially dominant and produced some impressive last-ditch blocks to help Blackpool keep their 13th clean sheet of the season.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Dominant at the back and constantly brought the ball out from the back on his first appearance since mid-December.

Marc Bola - 6

Had a quiet afternoon. Shrewsbury did a good job of curtailing Bola’s trademark attacking runs down the flank.

Jay Spearing - 6

Defensively strong and made some important blocks and interceptions, but produced a few wayward passes.

Callum Guy - 5

Caught in possession too often and hobbled off after taking a knock. Might benefit from a short spell out of the team.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Quality from set pieces wasn’t up to his usual high standard but did look a threat at times. Volleyed wide at the start of the second half.

Liam Feeney - 5

Sloppy in possession and gave the ball away too often. Can complain about a lack of options but needs to provide better support.

Chris Long - 6

Playing out wide not a natural position for him but came within a whisker of winning it for Pool with a late thunderbolt.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

Outmuscled by Shrewsbury’s centre backs in the first half but improved and came close with a late glancing header.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Guy, 66

Came on after Guy appeared to pick up a slight knock but didn’t have many opportunities to impact the game.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Feeney, 83

Thrown up front in the dying minutes as Blackpool looked to snatch the three points with a late winner.

John O’Sullivan - 6

For Long, 83

Had no real time or opportunity to make an impact after replacing Long a minute after the forward had hit the crossbar.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Nick Anderton, Nya Kirby, Nathan Delfouneso

Shrewsbury: Arnold, Bolton, Beckles, Waterfall, Sadler, Haynes, Norburn, Grant, Docherty, Laurent (Gilliead), Okenabihirhie (Smith)

Subs not used: Charles-Cook, Sears, Eisa, Amadi-Holloway, Angol