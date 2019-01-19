Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt impresses on return to side as Blackpool draw with Shrewsbury

Curtis Tilt impressed in defence for Blackpool on his return from injury
Curtis Tilt impressed in defence for Blackpool on his return from injury

Blackpool were left to settle for a point as they laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town in a game described as "horrible" by manager Terry McPhillips.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips' thoughts on Blackpool's 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6

Didn’t have a great deal to do but made a few routine saves. Punched a few crosses he perhaps could have caught.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Showed good strength to stop a few attacks but had a fairly quiet game. Not sure full back suits his game.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Aerially dominant and produced some impressive last-ditch blocks to help Blackpool keep their 13th clean sheet of the season.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Dominant at the back and constantly brought the ball out from the back on his first appearance since mid-December.

Marc Bola - 6

Had a quiet afternoon. Shrewsbury did a good job of curtailing Bola’s trademark attacking runs down the flank.

Jay Spearing - 6

Defensively strong and made some important blocks and interceptions, but produced a few wayward passes.

Callum Guy - 5

Caught in possession too often and hobbled off after taking a knock. Might benefit from a short spell out of the team.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Quality from set pieces wasn’t up to his usual high standard but did look a threat at times. Volleyed wide at the start of the second half.

Liam Feeney - 5

Sloppy in possession and gave the ball away too often. Can complain about a lack of options but needs to provide better support.

Chris Long - 6

Playing out wide not a natural position for him but came within a whisker of winning it for Pool with a late thunderbolt.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

Outmuscled by Shrewsbury’s centre backs in the first half but improved and came close with a late glancing header.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Guy, 66

Came on after Guy appeared to pick up a slight knock but didn’t have many opportunities to impact the game.

Michael Nottingham - 6

For Feeney, 83

Thrown up front in the dying minutes as Blackpool looked to snatch the three points with a late winner.

John O’Sullivan - 6

For Long, 83

Had no real time or opportunity to make an impact after replacing Long a minute after the forward had hit the crossbar.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Nick Anderton, Nya Kirby, Nathan Delfouneso

Shrewsbury: Arnold, Bolton, Beckles, Waterfall, Sadler, Haynes, Norburn, Grant, Docherty, Laurent (Gilliead), Okenabihirhie (Smith)

Subs not used: Charles-Cook, Sears, Eisa, Amadi-Holloway, Angol