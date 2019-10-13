Curtis Tilt performed well against the side he was linked with during the summer

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt delivers dominant display as Blackpool fall to Rotherham defeat

Despite an improved performance, Blackpool were unable to avoid defeat as they slumped to a 2-1 reversal at the hands of Rotherham United.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Given absolutely no chance with either goal having been badly let down by the defending from set pieces.

1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10

Given absolutely no chance with either goal having been badly let down by the defending from set pieces.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Threw his body on the line on a couple of occasions but gave the ball away on a couple of times when under pressure.

2. Ollie Turton - 6/10

Threw his body on the line on a couple of occasions but gave the ball away on a couple of times when under pressure.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Solid enough without ever having a whole lot to do. Will be disappointed Pool conceded from two set pieces.

3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10

Solid enough without ever having a whole lot to do. Will be disappointed Pool conceded from two set pieces.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Performed well against the club he was linked with during the summer, winning the ball back time and time again.

4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10

Performed well against the club he was linked with during the summer, winning the ball back time and time again.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4