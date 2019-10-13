Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt delivers dominant display as Blackpool fall to Rotherham defeat
Despite an improved performance, Blackpool were unable to avoid defeat as they slumped to a 2-1 reversal at the hands of Rotherham United.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10
Given absolutely no chance with either goal having been badly let down by the defending from set pieces.
jpimedia
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Threw his body on the line on a couple of occasions but gave the ball away on a couple of times when under pressure.
jpimedia
3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10
Solid enough without ever having a whole lot to do. Will be disappointed Pool conceded from two set pieces.
jpimedia
4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10
Performed well against the club he was linked with during the summer, winning the ball back time and time again.
jpimedia
View more