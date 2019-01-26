Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Christoffer Mafoumbi has a strong hand in Blackpool's win at Coventry

Blackpool earned their second win from their last three games thanks to an impressive 2-0 victory away at Coventry City.
READ MORE: Terry McPhillips' thoughts on Blackpool's 2-0 win at Coventry
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Christoffer Mafoumbi - 8
Made a string of fine saves to keep another clean sheet for Blackpool and his third on the spin.
Nick Anderton - 5
Caught out on too many occasions before being brought off after 35 minutes as Pool made a tactical change.
Donervon Daniels - 6
Playing at right back doesn’t appear to suit his game and would look more at ease playing in a back three.
Ben Heneghan - 7
Didn’t put a foot wrong. Aerially dominant and has made himself a regularly reliable performer for the Seasiders.
Curtis Tilt - 7
Made a hash of a couple of early clearances but otherwise as solid as a rock. Bagged an assist for Pool’s second.
Marc Bola - 6
Looked a little uncomfortable playing out on the wing but improved after returning to familiar left-back role.
Ollie Turton - 7
Gained a valuable 70 minutes on his return to the team after a six-week lay-off through injury. Brings flexibility.
Jay Spearing - 7
Constantly closing down and battling, even when the Seasiders were struggling in the first half.
Jordan Thompson - 6
Playing out on the wing didn’t suit his game but the change in system suited him. Had a role in Pool’s opener.
Nathan Delfouneso - 6
Struggled to get into the game but did break the deadlock at the start of the second half with a simple finish on the goalline.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Bagged his 10th goal of the season with a superbly-taken finish having previously gone seven goals without scoring.
Subs used
Liam Feeney - 6
For Anderton, 35
Brought more energy and tactical balance to the team as Pool reverted to a more familiar system.
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Turton, 73
Helped Pool break forward on a couple of occasions in the dying moments as the Seasiders looked for a third.
Subs not used: Michael Nottingham, Nya Kirby, Nathan Shaw, Elias Sorensen