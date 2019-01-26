Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Christoffer Mafoumbi has a strong hand in Blackpool's win at Coventry

Christoffer Mafoumbi has kept three straight clean sheets since coming into the side
Christoffer Mafoumbi has kept three straight clean sheets since coming into the side

Blackpool earned their second win from their last three games thanks to an impressive 2-0 victory away at Coventry City.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips' thoughts on Blackpool's 2-0 win at Coventry

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 8

Made a string of fine saves to keep another clean sheet for Blackpool and his third on the spin.

Nick Anderton - 5

Caught out on too many occasions before being brought off after 35 minutes as Pool made a tactical change.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Playing at right back doesn’t appear to suit his game and would look more at ease playing in a back three.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Didn’t put a foot wrong. Aerially dominant and has made himself a regularly reliable performer for the Seasiders.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Made a hash of a couple of early clearances but otherwise as solid as a rock. Bagged an assist for Pool’s second.

Marc Bola - 6

Looked a little uncomfortable playing out on the wing but improved after returning to familiar left-back role.

Ollie Turton - 7

Gained a valuable 70 minutes on his return to the team after a six-week lay-off through injury. Brings flexibility.

Jay Spearing - 7

Constantly closing down and battling, even when the Seasiders were struggling in the first half.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Playing out on the wing didn’t suit his game but the change in system suited him. Had a role in Pool’s opener.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Struggled to get into the game but did break the deadlock at the start of the second half with a simple finish on the goalline.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Bagged his 10th goal of the season with a superbly-taken finish having previously gone seven goals without scoring.

Subs used

Liam Feeney - 6

For Anderton, 35

Brought more energy and tactical balance to the team as Pool reverted to a more familiar system.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Turton, 73

Helped Pool break forward on a couple of occasions in the dying moments as the Seasiders looked for a third.

Subs not used: Michael Nottingham, Nya Kirby, Nathan Shaw, Elias Sorensen