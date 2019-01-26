Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Christoffer Mafoumbi has a strong hand in Blackpool's win at Coventry

Blackpool earned their second win from their last three games thanks to an impressive 2-0 victory away at Coventry City.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Christoffer Mafoumbi - 8

Made a string of fine saves to keep another clean sheet for Blackpool and his third on the spin.

Nick Anderton - 5

Caught out on too many occasions before being brought off after 35 minutes as Pool made a tactical change.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Playing at right back doesn’t appear to suit his game and would look more at ease playing in a back three.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Didn’t put a foot wrong. Aerially dominant and has made himself a regularly reliable performer for the Seasiders.

Curtis Tilt - 7

Made a hash of a couple of early clearances but otherwise as solid as a rock. Bagged an assist for Pool’s second.

Marc Bola - 6

Looked a little uncomfortable playing out on the wing but improved after returning to familiar left-back role.

Ollie Turton - 7

Gained a valuable 70 minutes on his return to the team after a six-week lay-off through injury. Brings flexibility.

Jay Spearing - 7

Constantly closing down and battling, even when the Seasiders were struggling in the first half.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Playing out on the wing didn’t suit his game but the change in system suited him. Had a role in Pool’s opener.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Struggled to get into the game but did break the deadlock at the start of the second half with a simple finish on the goalline.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Bagged his 10th goal of the season with a superbly-taken finish having previously gone seven goals without scoring.

Subs used

Liam Feeney - 6

For Anderton, 35

Brought more energy and tactical balance to the team as Pool reverted to a more familiar system.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Turton, 73

Helped Pool break forward on a couple of occasions in the dying moments as the Seasiders looked for a third.

Subs not used: Michael Nottingham, Nya Kirby, Nathan Shaw, Elias Sorensen