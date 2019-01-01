Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Chris Taylor produces best display for Blackpool in Sunderland defeat

Blackpool were unfortunate to suffer a narrow defeat in their New Year's Day clash against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 7

Made two outstanding saves in the second half to stop Sunderland from adding a second and claiming a more comfortable win.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Perhaps could have done more to stop the cross for Sunderland’s opener, but a massive plus having him back available.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Conceded two or three needless free kicks early on, but utterly dominant in the air and strong in the tackle.

Paudie O’Connor - 7

Kept Charlie Wyke quiet with some solid defending. Done himself no harm whatsoever with last couple of displays.

Marc Bola - 7

Pool’s biggest attacking threat down the left-hand side, getting in behind time and time again.

Jay Spearing - 7

In fine combative form. Sweeped up well and helped keep Pool in it with a clearance off the line in the second half.

Callum Guy - 6

Looked off the pace a little bit but put himself about well. Took a knock late on but was fit enough to stay on.

Chris Taylor - 7

Came closest for Pool in the first half, hitting the woodwork. One of his better games since signing for the club.

Liam Feeney - 6

Showed glimpses but didn’t do enough to affect the game. Certainly has the quality but application sadly seems lacking.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

Always a threat in behind with his pace but needed better service. Unfortunate to be the first man to be brought off.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Always a handful and an aerial threat. Looked to have levelled it only for replays to show it was cleared off the line.

Subs used

Joe Dodoo - 6

For Delfouneso, 71

Got in the right positions but service unfortunately wasn’t there. Screaming to be played through on goal late on.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Taylor, 84

Had no real time to make an impact, with Sunderland seeing out the game well. Unfortunate to be on the bench again.

Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Nathan Shaw, John O'Sullivan, Steve Davies

Sunderland: McLaughlin, Flanagan, O'Nien, Baldwin, James, Cattermole, McGeady, Maja (Maguire), Power, Gooch, Wyke (McGeouch)

Subs not used: Ruiter, Ozturk, Sinclair, Mumba, Mbunga-Kimpioka