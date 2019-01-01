Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Chris Taylor produces best display for Blackpool in Sunderland defeat

Chris Taylor hit the woodwork for Blackpool during the first half in their defeat to Sunderland
Chris Taylor hit the woodwork for Blackpool during the first half in their defeat to Sunderland

Blackpool were unfortunate to suffer a narrow defeat in their New Year's Day clash against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 7

Made two outstanding saves in the second half to stop Sunderland from adding a second and claiming a more comfortable win.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Perhaps could have done more to stop the cross for Sunderland’s opener, but a massive plus having him back available.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Conceded two or three needless free kicks early on, but utterly dominant in the air and strong in the tackle.

Paudie O’Connor - 7

Kept Charlie Wyke quiet with some solid defending. Done himself no harm whatsoever with last couple of displays.

Marc Bola - 7

Pool’s biggest attacking threat down the left-hand side, getting in behind time and time again.

Jay Spearing - 7

In fine combative form. Sweeped up well and helped keep Pool in it with a clearance off the line in the second half.

Callum Guy - 6

Looked off the pace a little bit but put himself about well. Took a knock late on but was fit enough to stay on.

Chris Taylor - 7

Came closest for Pool in the first half, hitting the woodwork. One of his better games since signing for the club.

Liam Feeney - 6

Showed glimpses but didn’t do enough to affect the game. Certainly has the quality but application sadly seems lacking.

Nathan Delfouneso - 7

Always a threat in behind with his pace but needed better service. Unfortunate to be the first man to be brought off.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Always a handful and an aerial threat. Looked to have levelled it only for replays to show it was cleared off the line.

Subs used

Joe Dodoo - 6

For Delfouneso, 71

Got in the right positions but service unfortunately wasn’t there. Screaming to be played through on goal late on.

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Taylor, 84

Had no real time to make an impact, with Sunderland seeing out the game well. Unfortunate to be on the bench again.

Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Nathan Shaw, John O'Sullivan, Steve Davies

Sunderland: McLaughlin, Flanagan, O'Nien, Baldwin, James, Cattermole, McGeady, Maja (Maguire), Power, Gooch, Wyke (McGeouch)

Subs not used: Ruiter, Ozturk, Sinclair, Mumba, Mbunga-Kimpioka