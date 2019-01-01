Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Chris Taylor produces best display for Blackpool in Sunderland defeat

Blackpool were unfortunate to suffer a narrow defeat in their New Year's Day clash against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 7
Made two outstanding saves in the second half to stop Sunderland from adding a second and claiming a more comfortable win.
Donervon Daniels - 6
Perhaps could have done more to stop the cross for Sunderland’s opener, but a massive plus having him back available.
Ben Heneghan - 7
Conceded two or three needless free kicks early on, but utterly dominant in the air and strong in the tackle.
Paudie O’Connor - 7
Kept Charlie Wyke quiet with some solid defending. Done himself no harm whatsoever with last couple of displays.
Marc Bola - 7
Pool’s biggest attacking threat down the left-hand side, getting in behind time and time again.
Jay Spearing - 7
In fine combative form. Sweeped up well and helped keep Pool in it with a clearance off the line in the second half.
Callum Guy - 6
Looked off the pace a little bit but put himself about well. Took a knock late on but was fit enough to stay on.
Chris Taylor - 7
Came closest for Pool in the first half, hitting the woodwork. One of his better games since signing for the club.
Liam Feeney - 6
Showed glimpses but didn’t do enough to affect the game. Certainly has the quality but application sadly seems lacking.
Nathan Delfouneso - 7
Always a threat in behind with his pace but needed better service. Unfortunate to be the first man to be brought off.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Always a handful and an aerial threat. Looked to have levelled it only for replays to show it was cleared off the line.
Subs used
Joe Dodoo - 6
For Delfouneso, 71
Got in the right positions but service unfortunately wasn’t there. Screaming to be played through on goal late on.
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Taylor, 84
Had no real time to make an impact, with Sunderland seeing out the game well. Unfortunate to be on the bench again.
Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Nathan Shaw, John O'Sullivan, Steve Davies
Sunderland: McLaughlin, Flanagan, O'Nien, Baldwin, James, Cattermole, McGeady, Maja (Maguire), Power, Gooch, Wyke (McGeouch)
Subs not used: Ruiter, Ozturk, Sinclair, Mumba, Mbunga-Kimpioka