Calum Macdonald enjoyed a magnificent first league start for the Seasiders

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Calum Macdonald enjoys sensational first league start in Blackpool's win against Peterborough

Blackpool produced their best display of the season to beat free-scoring Peterborough United 4-3 at Bloomfield Road today.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Might have done better with Peterboroughs second but his distribution played a key part in two of Pools goals.

1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10

Might have done better with Peterboroughs second but his distribution played a key part in two of Pools goals.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Harshly adjudged to have pulled back Mark Beevers shirt for Peterboroughs penalty on his first league start since September.

2. Ryan Edwards - 7/10

Harshly adjudged to have pulled back Mark Beevers shirt for Peterboroughs penalty on his first league start since September.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Put his body on the line as usual and posed a threat in the opposing box, but could have done better for Peterboroughs second.

3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10

Put his body on the line as usual and posed a threat in the opposing box, but could have done better for Peterboroughs second.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Adapted well to playing on the left of the back three, but also slow to react to the cross for Peterboroughs second.

4. James Husband - 7/10

Adapted well to playing on the left of the back three, but also slow to react to the cross for Peterboroughs second.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4