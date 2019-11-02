Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Calum Macdonald enjoys sensational first league start in Blackpool's win against Peterborough Blackpool produced their best display of the season to beat free-scoring Peterborough United 4-3 at Bloomfield Road today. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10 Might have done better with Peterboroughs second but his distribution played a key part in two of Pools goals. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Ryan Edwards - 7/10 Harshly adjudged to have pulled back Mark Beevers shirt for Peterboroughs penalty on his first league start since September. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10 Put his body on the line as usual and posed a threat in the opposing box, but could have done better for Peterboroughs second. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. James Husband - 7/10 Adapted well to playing on the left of the back three, but also slow to react to the cross for Peterboroughs second. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4