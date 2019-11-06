Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Callum Guy the pass-master as Blackpool defeat Wolves' U21s in EFL Trophy
Blackpool left it late last night to overcome Wolves' Under-21s 1-0 in the EFL Trophy to seal their spot in the knockout stages of the competition.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 6/10
Distributed well and made a couple of routine saves, but had little else to do. Great to see him back in a Pool shirt.
jpimedia
2. Rocky Bushiri - 7/10
Improved as the game wore on after a nervy start and won the game at the death with a well-taken finish.
jpimedia
3. Ryan Edwards - 7/10
Largely untroubled throughout and caused one or two attacking problems in the opponents 18-yard box.
jpimedia
4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10
Recovered well from a poor pass early on which could have proved costly. Saw plenty of joy down the left.
jpimedia
