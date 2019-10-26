Ben Heneghan seemed to thrive in the wet conditions

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan stands tall as 10-man Blackpool hold on for point against Burton

The 10 men of Blackpool threw their bodies on the line to hang onto a point at Burton Albion today.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Made a couple of smart saves and helped relieve pressure on the back four with some important catches.

1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10

Made some important blocks and tackles, especially in the second half, as Pool clung on for the clean sheet.

2. OIlie Turton - 6/10

Thrived in the atrocious conditions, blocking and heading everything that came his way. A real leaders display.

3. Ben Heneghan - 8/10

Performed okay but badly let down his teammates with his needless sending off. Ill discipline needs to be addressed.

4. Curtis Tilt - 4/10

