Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan stands tall as 10-man Blackpool hold on for point against Burton The 10 men of Blackpool threw their bodies on the line to hang onto a point at Burton Albion today. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10 Made a couple of smart saves and helped relieve pressure on the back four with some important catches. 2. OIlie Turton - 6/10 Made some important blocks and tackles, especially in the second half, as Pool clung on for the clean sheet. 3. Ben Heneghan - 8/10 Thrived in the atrocious conditions, blocking and heading everything that came his way. A real leaders display. 4. Curtis Tilt - 4/10 Performed okay but badly let down his teammates with his needless sending off. Ill discipline needs to be addressed.