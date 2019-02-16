Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan impresses again as Blackpool draw at Charlton
Blackpool defied their mini injury crisis to extend their unbeaten run to seven games with a 0-0 draw away at fifth-placed Charlton Athletic.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard: 7/10
Made a couple of vital stops in the first half but had little to do in the second period despite Charltons pressure.
2. Donervon Daniels: 7/10
Still looks a little uncomfortable at right back but very solid defensively on his return to the side after Tuesdays absence.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH - Ben Heneghan: 8/10
Utterly dominant in the air and in the tackle and produced some heroic blocks late on to ensure another clean sheet.
4. Curtis Tilt: 8/10
Had 15-goal Lyle Taylor in his back pocket all game. Put his body on the line to produce a number of crucial blocks.
