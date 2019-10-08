Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan and Curtis Tilt remain solid in Blackpool's drab draw at Bolton
Defences were certainly on top last night as Blackpool laboured to a disappointing and frustrating 0-0 draw against Bolton Wanderers.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10
Made two or three good stops to earn his clean sheet and helped launch attacks with his quick throws.
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Steady as always against a tricky opponent. Battled on after appearing to take a knock early in the game.
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10
Did well to marshall the experienced Daryl Murphy, who was kept largely quiet throughout the encounter.
4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10
Made a couple of vital last-ditch blocks and helped the team to get further up the pitch by bringing the ball out.
