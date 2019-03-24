Matty Virtue was among the goalscorers as Blackpool thrashed the Bantams

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan a rock yet again as Blackpool thrash Bradford City

Blackpool got back to ways in confident style as they thrashed bottom-of-the-table Bradford City 4-1 at Valley Parade.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Brilliant penalty save and made a couple of other crucial stops as well. Unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet.

1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 8/10

Provided a pinpoint cross for Armand Gnanduillets second but caught out too often in the full-back position.

2. Michael Nottingham - 6/10

A complete rock at the back, making a string of superb last-ditch blocks. One of the first names on the teamsheet.

3. Ben Heneghan - 8/10

Demonstrated what Blackpool have been missing while hes been out with injury. Calm, composed and classy on the ball.

4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10

