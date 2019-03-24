Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan a rock yet again as Blackpool thrash Bradford City Blackpool got back to ways in confident style as they thrashed bottom-of-the-table Bradford City 4-1 at Valley Parade. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 8/10 Brilliant penalty save and made a couple of other crucial stops as well. Unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Michael Nottingham - 6/10 Provided a pinpoint cross for Armand Gnanduillets second but caught out too often in the full-back position. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ben Heneghan - 8/10 A complete rock at the back, making a string of superb last-ditch blocks. One of the first names on the teamsheet. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10 Demonstrated what Blackpool have been missing while hes been out with injury. Calm, composed and classy on the ball. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4