Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan a defensive rock during Blackpool's draw at Sunderland
Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to six games with a backs-against-the-wall display in their 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Sunderland.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 7/10
Nothing he could have done to stop Sunderlands goal but made a couple of good saves before the home side eventually levelled.
2. Ollie Turton - 8/10
Strong display back in his natural position of right back. Supported well down the right and didn't give Aiden McGeady a sniff.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH\: Ben Heneghan - 8/10
Almost doubled Blackpools lead with a close-range header and produced some superb blocks and headers at the back.
4. Marc Bola - 6/10
The defender lasted just five minutes after coming off with an injury, forcing Harry Pritchard to fill in at left back.
