Armand Gnanduillet gives Blackpool the lead with a 25-yard rocket

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan a defensive rock during Blackpool's draw at Sunderland

Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to six games with a backs-against-the-wall display in their 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Sunderland.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Nothing he could have done to stop Sunderlands goal but made a couple of good saves before the home side eventually levelled.

1. Mark Howard - 7/10

Nothing he could have done to stop Sunderlands goal but made a couple of good saves before the home side eventually levelled.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Strong display back in his natural position of right back. Supported well down the right and didn't give Aiden McGeady a sniff.

2. Ollie Turton - 8/10

Strong display back in his natural position of right back. Supported well down the right and didn't give Aiden McGeady a sniff.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Almost doubled Blackpools lead with a close-range header and produced some superb blocks and headers at the back.

3. MAN OF THE MATCH\: Ben Heneghan - 8/10

Almost doubled Blackpools lead with a close-range header and produced some superb blocks and headers at the back.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
The defender lasted just five minutes after coming off with an injury, forcing Harry Pritchard to fill in at left back.

4. Marc Bola - 6/10

The defender lasted just five minutes after coming off with an injury, forcing Harry Pritchard to fill in at left back.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4