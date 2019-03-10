Armand Gnanduillet celebrates scoring his 12th goal of the season

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Armand Gnanduillet impresses as Blackpool snatch late draw against Southend

Blackpool demonstrated their never-say-die attitude as they stuck in there to earn a dramatic late equaliser in their 2-2 draw against Southend United.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Mark Howard - 7/10

Looked to be struggling with an injury in the first half but made an absolutely crucial late stop to stop Southend going 3-1 up.
2. Ollie Turton - 7/10

A little nervy early on but always offered an outlet out wide and came close with two well-hit efforts from range.
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10

Typically solid in the centre of Pools defence, winning the vast majority of his aerial duels and causing danger at the other end.
4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10

Almost nonchalant at times in the manner he brought the ball out from the back. Demonstrated his quality.
Page 1 of 4