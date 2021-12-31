Matt Scrafton column: Why Blackpool are right to feel aggrieved that other clubs aren't playing by the rules

We’re 21 months into a pandemic and yet the Seasiders are one of a select group of clubs who haven’t postponed a fixture because of Covid-19 cases.

This goes all the way back to January of last season, when Neil Critchley named three youngsters on his bench to make sure Blackpool’s FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion went ahead.

Three days later, with 10 players still missing, the Seasiders thrashed Wigan Athletic 5-0. Rob Apter, only just turned 18, made his debut off the bench.

During February, March and April, it was almost taken for granted Neil Critchley’s side would often be without seven, eight or nine players through injury.

Not once did he complain, not once did he use it as an excuse. That isn’t the nature of the man, nor indeed the nature of the club.

Instead, Blackpool found a way to not only cope with the disruption, but thrive off it. Opportunities were handed to others and they just got on with things as best they could.

Blackpool were without 10 players for their midweek defeat to Middlesbrough

As it transpired, this period of the season coincided with Blackpool’s best form.

Naturally, getting by without 10 players on a weekly basis in League One might be manageable but doing it in the division above, where the step up in quality is sizeable, is another matter entirely.

Nevertheless, Blackpool have shown again this season they will plough ahead and fulfil their games, as they’re meant to do under EFL guidance.

That’s why it was so disheartening to see Middlesbrough fans make a number of unsubstantiated claims on social media before Wednesday night’s game.

Apparently the Seasiders were doing all they could to ensure the game was called off. Injuries were being used as an excuse, Covid cases were being overblown.

All in all, Blackpool were just running scared of the mighty Boro.

It was hard not to take offence, because – as we all know – this couldn’t be further from the truth.

There’s a reason why Blackpool were one of only four Championship teams to play on Boxing Day.

At the time of writing, Saturday’s game against Hull City hangs in the balance but, should it go ahead, Blackpool will have played three games in the space of six days.

There are clubs in the Championship who haven’t taken to the pitch in more than 20.

It was ironic the unfounded claims made on social media and fan message boards came just after The Gazette ran a story based on Critchley’s quotes where he made a vow to continue as long as it was safe to do so.

Critchley is of the mindset that getting games of football on can be crucial to people’s mental health to help distract and take their minds off the distressing reality of the pandemic, which doesn’t look to be going away anytime soon.

As previously touched upon, these aren’t just hollow words. Critchley and Blackpool have a track record to back up those claims.

While far bigger clubs with larger academies are seemingly taking the easy option and postponing fixtures, Blackpool will exhaust all avenues to make sure their games go ahead.

This week alone, two players from the youth team have been handed shirt numbers while Cameron Antwi was recalled from his loan spell at AFC Telford United to make up the numbers.

Chances are Antwi won’t see a minute of action for Pool and the midfielder might be lucky to even make the bench.

This is detrimental to his own development, given he had made eight appearances for Telford since joining them on loan in October – but needs must.

Callum Connolly, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday despite not having trained all week leading up to the game. That only makes his superb display all the more impressive.

Kenny Dougall, meanwhile, is Blackpool’s only available senior central midfielder right now, but he’s also carrying a knock.

Should the Aussie play the full 90 minutes against Hull tomorrow, that will be four-and-a-half hours of football he will have played in the space of six days – far from ideal when you aren’t fully fit.

If further positive Covid cases occur, which is highly likely, Critchley will have no option but to put youngsters on the Blackpool bench.

Barring that, the EFL could even force the Seasiders to use players not even registered in their 25-man squad: players like Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic and Joe Nuttall.

None of them have made a competitive appearance for the club in 12 months, so how is it fair to expect them to be up to speed should they be called upon?

If those are the rules, so be it. Again, I’m sure Blackpool will comply. But will others?