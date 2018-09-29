Match verdict: Blackpool show top six credentials in draw with Peterborough United

They say the league table starts to take shape after 10 games, at which point supporters should get a good indicator of how their respective clubs are going to fare.

MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 2-2 Blackpool



Armand Gnanduillet bundles home Blackpool's first

If that’s the case, Blackpool fans will no doubt be feeling a sense of satisfaction, and who knows, perhaps a smidgen of excitement seeing their side sit ninth in the League One table, with just the one defeat to their name.

That loss, a narrow 2-1 defeat where Mark Cullen had a stoppage time effort disallowed for offside, came against league leaders Portsmouth.

The team they leapfrogged into top spot, Peterborough United, were unable to see off the Seasiders on Saturday despite their best efforts.

Blackpool were everything they’ve already shown in the early stages of the season. They were resolute, they were tough to beat and they defended heroically. But most impressively of all, they were more than a match for their high-flying opponents.

Blackpool react to going a goal down

The Seasiders played some lovely, fluent football and created a hatful of chances. As Terry McPhillips rightly pointed out, it was his side who created the clearer opportunities.

But, while Blackpool will look back with a rueful smile at Curtis Tilt’s header that smashed into the crossbar and Jordan Thompson’s open goal miss, neither side can complain at the result.

It was a frenetic, breathless affair. It was the sort of game where even the spectators are left exhausted at full time.

It was always going to be thus. Peterborough are a superb attacking side that are able to boast an exciting, dynamic front four that includes Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden and Ivan Toney.

Armand Gnanduillet celebrates his goal

It’s no coincidence they’ve scored 26 goals in 10 games, 16 more than Blackpool.

But, at the same time, they leave gaps to exploit and that’s exactly what Blackpool did.

They were the better side in the first half, yet somehow found themselves 1-0 down at half time courtesy of Rhys Bennett’s header. It was a soft goal to concede, which is a phrase I’ve not had to write too many times this season.

Former Seasider Colin Daniel started for Peterborough

It began when Jay Spearing conceded a needless free kick, allowing Dembele the chance to float in a cross to Bennett who got across Curtis Tilt to head home. Mark Howard got a hand to it and will no doubt will be disappointed not to keep it out.

Going a goal down to a free scoring outfit who are brimming with confidence, Blackpool could easily have folded. But that’s just not in their make up.

Instead, they responded well and should have levelled just before the interval when Tilt rattled the woodwork.

But, just 13 minutes into the second half, they had the leveller their play deserved when Armand Gnanduillet finished off a superb team move, tapping home into an empty net after Nathan Delfouneso had set one up for him on a plate.

This seemed to wake up the bizarrely subdued home crowd, who gave their team a much-needed lift which led to them retaking the lead just six minutes later.

Substitute Mark O’Hara took full advantage of a kind touch to smash one home into the top corner from 25 yards out. This time there was nothing Howard could do.

Nathan Delfouneso celebrates Blackpool's second of the day

Three goals may have already been scored at this point, but the game was only just getting started as a spectacle.

Just 120 seconds after Peterborough’s second, Delfouneso drew Blackpool for a second time as he curled home an excellent first-time effort, again after some well-worked build-up play.

This put the wind firmly in Blackpool’s sails and they went in search of a third. It should have come when Jordan Thompson wasted a glorious chance to put Blackpool’s noses in front when he somehow shot wide with the goal at his mercy. That was Pool’s chance to win it.

But the Seasiders were also thankful to Howard, who made a point-saving fingertip stop to tip over Jason Naismith’s stoppage time piledriver that was heading straight for his top corner.

Blackpool survived Peterborough’s late siege to hold out until the final whistle, which was finally blown after eight minutes of injury time. It means Blackpool, who conceded their first away goals of the season at London Road, have now drawn six of their 10 games.

They’re clearly a side who are difficult to beat and, while they actually slipped down a spot in the table on Saturday, it was a result that sent out a strong message to the rest of the league that they’re capable of mixing it with the best the league has to offer.

It was arguably Blackpool’s most impressive display of the campaign to date, as they took the game to their loftier-placed opponents, producing an impressive 17 shots on goal.

Any other side travelling to the table toppers who had just scored 17 in their last six games, would set up to kill the game and look to play out a 0-0 draw.

Not Blackpool, who took the initiative and played Peterborough at their own game. It oh-so-nearly worked, too.

Nevertheless, it was a great result for Blackpool which showed their early season form is more than just a coincidence.

The day ended with Blackpool being handed a trip to the Emirates Stadium when the draw for the fourth round of the League Cup was made.

While the boycotting fans will continue to stay away, with Owen Oyston set to receive a share of the gate receipts, it’s a great prize for the players who fully deserve their day in the sun for their efforts into getting to the last 16.

Ben Heneghan applauds the away fans at full time