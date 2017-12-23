MATCH REPORT: Charlton 1-1 Blackpool

Blackpool’s three-game losing run came to an end thanks to Clark Robertson’s last-minute equaliser at Charlton Athletic.

The defender steered home from close range to rescue a point for the Seasiders, after it looked like they were set to slump to their fourth defeat on the spin after Joe Aribo’s first-half effort.

Gary Bowyer’s men remain without a win in their last six outings but it was a hard-earned point their gritty performance warranted against a lacklustre Charlton side.

Gary Bowyer, looking to bring a halt to his side’s three-game losing run, made five changes in total to his starting line-up - giving Ben Williams his league debut in between the sticks in place of Ryan Allsop.

Elsewhere, Andy Taylor, Sessi D'Almeida, Danny Philliskirk and Armand Gnanduillet also came into the side, as Jay Spearing, Sean Longstaff, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Nathan Delfouneso all dropped to the bench.

Two of those players to come in - Gnanduillet and Philliskirk - almost combined for an early goal but the former’s ball across goal was cleared away from Philliskirk with the forward ready to pounce.

Blackpool continued their promising start and almost took the lead through Gnanduillet’s diving header, which took a deflection and wrong footed Ben Amos in the Charlton goal - only for the ‘keeper to claw it away from the bottom corner.

Gary Bowyer’s men were made to pay for that miss just a minute later, when the Addicks took the lead with a superb solo goal from Joe Aribo.

The tricky winger waltzed past a couple of poor attempts at challenges before calmly slotting past Williams into the far corner.

The Seasiders had done very little wrong in the early stages yet found themselves a goal behind thanks to a moment of individual quality, although their defending left a lot to be desired.

They almost found themselves two down when Mark Marshall was given far too much time and space to cross towards Josh Magennis, who could only side foot his effort into the ground and over the bar.

His strike partner Leon Best had an ever better chance to double the home side’s lead, but he could only head straight at Williams from inside the six-yard box.

The forward squandered another priceless chance as he dragged his shot wide of goal when left completely unmarked inside the Blackpool box.

While Charlton could and probably should have been 3-0 up in the first half, they remained vulnerable at the back and Blackpool had their chances to level.

One chance in particular fell to Gnanduillet who found himself in some space inside the Charlton box but could only volley wastefully wide.

Colin Daniel had a good chance to pull his side level shortly after the half-time break but he could only head straight at Amos at the back post after being found by Callum Cooke’s deep cross.

Substitute Sean Longstaff was straight into the action as he nearly flicked home at the near post with his first touch of the game, but the hosts eventually managed to scramble the ball away from safety.

But the Seasiders eventually managed to get that elusive goal in the final minute of time as Robertson stabbed home from close range after Gnanduillet had flicked the ball into his path.

Charlton: Amos, Dijksteel, Konsa, Sarr, Dasilva, Jackson, Aribo, Marshall (Kashi), Reeves (Lapslie), Magennis, Best (Ahearne-Grant)

Subs not used: Phillips, Lennon, Dodoo, Hackett-Fairchild

Blackpool: Williams, Mellor, Tilt, Robertson, Taylor (Quigley), Ryan, D'Almeida, Cooke (Longstaff), Daniel, Philliskirk (Solomon-Otabor), Gnanduillet

Subs not used: Allsop, Anderton, Spearing, Delfouneso

Referee: John Busby

Attendance: 10,172 (209 Blackpool)