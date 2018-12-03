'Massive incentive to get the job done': Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing reacts to FA Cup draw against Arsenal

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing says the club's potential FA Cup third round clash against Arsenal is a "massive incentive" to get past Solihull Moors in their replay.

Should the Seasiders overcome their National League opponents, who they drew 0-0 with on Friday night, Pool will welcome the Gunners to Bloomfield Road.

It will be the second time the two clubs have met this season, with Terry McPhillips' men pushing them all the way in their Carabao Cup last-16 clash back in October.

On that occasion Blackpool suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat, but came close to forcing the tie to penalties.

Spearing played in that game at the Emirates, taking on the likes of Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Reacting to the third round draw, Spearing wrote: "Arsenal again! Massive incentive to get the job done in the replay."