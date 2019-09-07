Mark Robins delighted with Coventry City's dramatic late win against Blackpool

Mark Robins spoke of his delight after his Coventry City side secured a dramatic late win against Blackpool.

A stoppage-time goal from Callum O'Hare earned all three points for the home side, who had earlier recovered from two goals down.

Sullay Kaikai had deservedly put the Seasiders in front with a first-half brace, only for Matty Godden and Wesley Jobello to draw Coventry level.

But Coventry snatched it at the death to take them up to second in the League One table, thanks to a result that delighted manager Mark Robins.

He told the Coventry Telegraph: “It was a strange game in fairness because they scored with a freak goal in the first minute and we just looked a bit, I wouldn’t say nervy, but we just looked a little bit reluctant to pass the ball.

“We obviously had a new starter in there with Liam Walsh and that just changed the dynamic of it, but I think the second goal that they scored came on the back of some decent play from us without really getting it going.

“I am happy to come back from two goals down given the manner in which the game started, which was outstanding, first and foremost, because to do that showed great character.

“And the belief we got from coming in at 2-2 at half-time just changed the whole dynamic. We spoke at half-time about being on the front foot mentally and playing the way we know we can do, and having that belief in themselves.

“And they came out and they were outstanding, absolutely outstanding, from the first whistle in the second half to the last.

“Even though they went down to ten men when we scored the third goal we were building pressure before that, and the way we played and were trying to get in was really, really good.

“Callum O’Hare got his goal, which was great to see go in, and Gervane Kastaneer had a couple of chances after that to seal it but I think that would have been really harsh on Blackpool who are a really good side.

“They are a physically tough side so I am pleased we have come through it. But, not only that, the manner of the performance in the second half is something we can be really proud of and build on.”