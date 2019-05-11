Mark Cullen reveals his disappointment at leaving Blackpool FC

Mark Cullen has spoken of his frustration at how his five-year spell with Blackpool came to an end.

The striker announced earlier this week he was being let go by the club after they opted not to take up the option of a further 12 months on his deal.

Cullen, who scored 26 times in 108 appearances for the Seasiders, has rarely featured in the last couple of seasons having been blighted with injury issues.

And the 27-year-old, who was the club’s longest-serving player prior to his exit, admits it’s been a frustrating time for him on a personal level.

“I was disappointed (not to get a new contract), that’s the only way I can describe it,” he told The Gazette.

“It’s a major frustration for me the way it has ended at Blackpool, because it’s been hampered by serious injuries.

“But these things happen in football, people move on. But I want to go on record to say how much of a good time I had at Blackpool - I loved my time there.

“In terms of my highlight, it doesn’t get any better than scoring the winning goal in a Wembley final, does it?

“When you’re a kid you want to be a footballer and you dream of playing in the biggest games, to score at Wembley was a boyhood dream.

“I’d just like to thank the club for helping me achieve that.”

Cullen has been inundated with positive messages from well-wishers, a number of them coming from supporters that never got to see him play in person during the four-year exile.

“It’s been great to get such positive messages from the fans, even those who have been boycotting,” Cullen added.

“It’s nice to know what I achieved at the club hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I said to physio Phil Horner not long after the fans came back for the Southend game that I was jealous not to be able to experience that.

“During my time there the fans weren’t attending in those sort of numbers so I was jealous that I missed out on that.

“But it’s all good news for the club, isn’t it? So hopefully they can move forward now.”

Now Cullen is a free agent, he’s likely to be linked with a return to Carlisle United, where he spent the back end of the season on loan.

There’s also the prospect of the striker being reunited with former boss Gary Bowyer, who is now in charge of Bradford City.

“There’s nothing lined up as of yet,” Cullen said.

“The season has only just finished so people are going on holiday and clubs will still be sorting out their budgets.

“I’m just waiting for my agent to come back with clubs that are interested and I will go from there.”