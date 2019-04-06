Marc Bola wants Blackpool to back themselves at League One leaders Luton Town

Blackpool defender Marc Bola says the Seasiders must back themselves if they’re to spring a shock and beat table-topping Luton Town.

The Seasiders go into today’s game at Kenilworth Road as huge underdogs as they face a Luton side that is seven points clear.

The Hatters are enjoying an impressive 27-game unbeaten run and haven’t been beaten at home all season, but that won’t stop the Seasiders believing they can get a result according to Bola.

“Everyone knows they’re a good side but so are we, so we will back ourselves,” the left-back said.

“They’re on a good run but every game is different, so hopefully we can perform well.

“Am I surprised by their run? I don’t know, because when we played them earlier in the season they were tough. It was probably one of the toughest games we’ve played.

“It’s not a surprise in terms of what they can actually do on the pitch, but in terms of how tough the league is and still go on a run of not losing is pretty impressive.

“We’ve just got to back ourselves and play how well we know we can play and hope that pays off.”

Pool still have faint hopes of finishing the season in a play-off place, with the gap to sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers sitting at six points with half-a-dozen games remaining.

While it’s going to be a tough ask to overhaul Doncaster, Bola says the Seasiders won’t give up hope until it’s mathematically impossible.

The 21-year-old added: “We’re trying to take one game at a time and just see where it takes us by performing as well as we can.

“We’ve just got to continue how we’ve been playing and take every game as if it’s our last game.

“It’s a hard league and anyone can beat anyone, but we’ve just got to keep in there and wait on other teams dropping points and hope we can creep in behind.”

One positive for Pool is that their away form has been far superior to their performances at Bloomfield Road in recent weeks.

Terry McPhillips’ men have already beaten a side top of the table, when they overcame Portsmouth 1-0 at Fratton Park in January.

Despite suffering disappointing defeats at Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion, Pool have secured impressive draws against the league’s high-flyers in Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United.

“We’re very confident away from home,” Bola said.

“We just take one game at a time but we know what to do and what we’re good at doing.

“We’ve got to find that consistency but it’s football, stuff happens. We’ve just got to make sure we learn from the games where we’ve lost and put it right the next game.

“We want to win games so if it means we win but concede, then it is what it is.

“But we want to keep clean sheets and we’re trying our hardest. The lads were very disappointed at Bradford when they scored their goal in the last minute.

“It just shows how much we want to better ourselves, it shows good character.

“We know we can do it, we just have to go back to basics and perform the way we have done many times this season. It’s just a matter of time.”