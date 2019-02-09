Marc Bola vows to keep on improving at Blackpool

Marc Bola has been one of Blackpool’s standout performers this season but the defender insists he can still improve.

The 21-year-old has been a regular at left-back this term, making 33 appearances following his summer move.

Despite making himself one of the first names on the Blackpool teamsheet, the former Arsenal man believes there’s still more to come.

“I’d say I’m doing alright but I know I’ve still got a lot to learn, I’m still young,” Bola said.

“I’ve got a few experienced lads who are helping me through, as they have done throughout my career, so I’m just glad I’m playing.

“The skipper Jay Spearing, Mark Howard and Curtis Tilt, that’s just a few names but everyone in general is helping and they do the same for everyone else too.

“We’re like a family here, we all look out for each other and support each other. It’s good.

“My career has only been short so far but I wouldn’t say there’s many teams out there that have got what we’ve got.

“But I’m just happy to be here and the lads are a good set and we’ll try and grind it out until the end of the season.”

While Blackpool are currently unbeaten in their last four games, they will be looking for their first home win in two months when they welcome Walsall to Bloomfield Road today.

With Terry McPhillips’ men sitting six points off the play-offs with two games in hand still to play, Bola is satisfied with how things are currently going despite the poor home form.

“There’s no worries at all,” he added.

“We’re scoring goals in recent weeks which is a bonus.

“Personally I thought we should have beaten Wycombe in our last game but we were done by two sloppy goals from set-pieces.

“It was frustrating to concede the two goals against Wycombe because we’re normally very good from set-pieces.

“But there’s no worry at all. We’ll just see how we get on at the weekend and then go from there.”

The Saddlers come to Blackpool in a dreadful run of form, having won just two of their last 16 games in League One.

“Last game we played them they were physical, so we’ve got to match that and then do our side of the game,” Bola said. “It’s more about us than it is about them.

“We have some big games coming up but we’ve just got to focus on Walsall first, then we’ll get the other games out of the way.”