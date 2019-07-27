Marc Bola left out of Blackpool squad for Blackburn friendly amid Middlesbrough speculation

Simon Grayson has opted to leave Marc Bola out of his Blackpool squad for today's pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

It comes amid speculation linking the left back with a move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Nick Anderton will now play at left-back against Blackburn, with new signing James Husband starting the game from the bench.

Reports emerged online yesterday that the 21-year old had travelled up to Teeside to hold talks and have a medical after a fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

However The Gazette understands that’s not yet the case, although Middlesbrough are interested and the situation could well develop over the coming days.

Yesterday's signing of full-back Husband on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City led to speculation he would be Bola’s replacement.

Bola signed for the Seasiders on a free transfer last summer after he was released by Arsenal, where he had been on the books since the age of 13.

It was Gary Bowyer’s decision to bring him to Bloomfield Road after the former Pool boss was impressed by the left-back in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wigan Athletic, where the defender had been on trial.

Bola, who has previously enjoyed loan spells with Notts County and Bristol Rovers, made 43 appearances for Blackpool last season and was subsequently named the club’s player of the year.

Bola still has a year left on his deal at Bloomfield Road so Middlesbrough would be required to pay a fee.

It’s understood the left back, who has also been linked with Luton Town and Brentford this summer, has been offered a new contract by the club.