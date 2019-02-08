Marc Bola backs Blackpool’s new boys after a hectic January

Marc Bola has admitted he was relieved Blackpool managed to come through the January transfer window unscathed while also bolstering their ranks with some new additions.

While six players did depart the club last month, Mark Cullen aside they were all individuals you would consider to be on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Terry McPhillips was also able to bring in Chris Long, Nya Kirby, Elias Sorensen, Matty Virtue and Antony Evans to add more competition and bring more goals to the side.

Bola admits January is always an uncertain time for professional footballers, but he’s glad the Blackpool squad can concentrate on the final stretch.

The left-back said: “We managed to get a couple of loanees in on deadline day and a couple of others earlier in the month, so we’re pretty happy.

“Now we’ve just got to mould together and get back to winning form.

“It can be a bit worrying, the window, but the boys are pretty chilled here so we just got down to business.

“The new lads have settled in really well and we’ve welcomed them with open arms.”

Blackpool take on Walsall tomorrow having had a rare weekend off last week, their scheduled game against Accrington Stanley falling foul to the weather.

With the Seasiders on a four-game unbeaten run, Bola admits he was annoyed to hear the game had been postponed.

“It was frustrating,” the 21-year-old added. “We just wanted to get out there and play. To get the message that the game had been cancelled was a bit of a downer.”