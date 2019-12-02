Maidstone boss bemoans 'five minutes of madness' following FA Cup defeat to Blackpool

Maidstone United head coach Hakan Hayrettin says "five minutes of madness" were to blame for his side's FA Cup exit at the hands of Blackpool yesterday.

The National League South side held a surprise first-half lead in Sunday's second round tie courtesy of Saidou Khan's looping volley.

But Blackpool produced a remarkable turnaround by scoring three goals in just five minutes to subsequently earn a comfortable passage into the third round.

A freak George Elokobi own goal got Pool back on level terms after 47 minutes before Nathan Delfouneso bagged a two-minute brace to make it 3-1 - which is how the affair ended.

"It's five minutes of madness," Hayrettin told Kent Online.

"The last words we said at half-time were the next 10 minutes are vital to what you're going to do.

"Any team that's in the higher echelons, they're going to go in and get a rollicking and they're going to come out all guns blazing.

"If we'd have cleared our lines and defended as a unit, as a four, and got people in the way, and did the job we were supposed to do, we would never have been in that position but it happens.

"If you take that out of the game I thought we were a credit.

"I thought we did ever so well against a very good team who, if you look at it, November's probably been their best month.

"We didn't give up, we still had a go, there were 72 places between the teams but I don't think you could see that on the day.

"We're happy with our performance apart from that five minutes of madness.

"We've done ever so well to get this far, to come and ply our trade against a Football League club 72 places higher and not disgrace ourselves."

The Maidstone boss also praised the 420 travelling fans who made the long journey up to Bloomfield Road.

"The support was unbelievable, as usual," Hayrettin added.

"It's a shame it wasn't on a Saturday because I'm pretty sure we'd have had over a thousand people here.

"They actually sung as though there were over a thousand people."