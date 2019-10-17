Maccabi Tel Aviv pay tribute to incoming Blackpool chief executive

The owner of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv has paid tribute to the club's departing chief executive Ben Mansford, who is set to join Blackpool.

READ MORE: Grayson blasts Blackpool players' attitude after dismal display at Carlisle



Mansford departs the aptly-named Bloomfield Stadium after spending two seasons with the club.

He moves back to England to take the position of CEO at Blackpool, a role he will begin on November 1.

Mansford will also join the club's board of directors, with Tim Fielding and Ian Currie stepping down from their roles.

Maccabi won the Championship last season in record-breaking fashion after three years without a league title.

The Israeli giants also qualified for the Europa League group sages in Mansford's first season, while winning the Toto Cup in both 2017 and 2018.

Maccabi owner Mitch Goldhar said: “The club is sympathetic to Ben’s personal circumstances requiring him to return home at the end of the month.

"Ben’s passion for football was clear to all who met him and who saw him at football games up and down the country involving all age groups.

"Ben made many friends during his time in Israel. He won the respect of many people and was appreciated for his genuine Northern English charm.

"We wish Ben good luck and we look forward to him visiting us in the future where he will always receive a warm welcome."

Mansford, who has previously enjoyed success in chief executive roles at both Barnsley and Leeds United, paid tribute to his former club.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave Maccabi to return to the UK," he said.

"I have greatly enjoyed my time as part of the Maccabi family.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to the best supporters in Israel who have made my wife and I welcome from the first day. You left me in awe time and time again. To all the staff, players and stakeholders, thank you for your commitment and dedication.

"The biggest thank you must go to Jack Angelides and Mitch Goldhar for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and for one I am truly grateful for.

"Mitch’s message of not cutting corners, attention to detail and always giving everything in the pursuit of excellence resonated with me and ultimately made me understand what it is to be Maccabi.

"I am very proud of winning the title last season in record breaking style. The colour yellow and number 23 and I will forever be etched in my memory and my heart.

"I wish this amazing club and squad all the very best for the future”.