Luton Town v Blackpool: Live updates from Stephen Dobbie's first game in charge
Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game as interim boss as Blackpool make the Easter Monday trip to Luton.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
“We’re back in front of our fans which will be great,” Luton boss and former Seasider Rob Edwards said.
“We will recover really well and then go again. We’ve got to show a lot of the same qualities as we did against Millwall and then hopefully have a bit more of an attacking threat as well as a team.
“We’ll have a look if there needs to be changes. We’ll see how everyone is and we’ll see what the game requires on Monday.
“There won’t be a lot of changes because we’re in a rhythm and in a flow and the group get that, because we’re all fighting and working hard whether that’s at the training ground or within matches.
“We’re in a good place.”
Jerry Yates remains a doubt after missing Blackpool’s Good Friday defeat to Cardiff with what McCarthy described as a hamstring injury.
Jordan Thorniley was also missing for the second week running with a kidney infection, despite McCarthy claiming he should be okay.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined through injury.
As for Luton, their midfielder Jordan Clark will miss out with a calf injury.
The club’s development squad boss has taken charge of the first-team until the end of the season following Mick McCarthy’s departure on Saturday.
That followed the disastrous 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Good Friday which all but confirmed Blackpool’s relegation to League One.
With only six games remaining, the Seasiders sit seven points adrift of safety. To stand any chance of staying up they’ll have to pick up three points today against the promotion-chasing Hatters.
Luton, who are now managed by former Seasider Rob Edwards, sit third in the Championship, eight points adrift of second place but a further eight points clear of seventh.
Andy Davies is today’s referee. He’s dished out 75 yellow cards in the 21 games he’s taken charge of this season, plus two reds.
One of those dismissals was shown to Marvin Ekpiteta during the 2-1 defeat to Wigan back in November. He also officiated Blackpool’s 1-0 win away to QPR.
And welcome to today’s live blog.
After an eventful weekend, Blackpool return to action with a new man in the dugout as they make the trip to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.
