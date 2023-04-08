Luton Town v Blackpool: Live updates from Stephen Dobbie's first game in charge

Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game as interim boss as Blackpool make the Easter Monday trip to Kenilworth Road.

The club’s development squad boss has taken charge of the first-team until the end of the season following Mick McCarthy’s departure on Saturday.

That followed the disastrous 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Good Friday which all but confirmed Blackpool’s relegation to League One.

With only six games remaining, the Seasiders sit seven points adrift of safety. To stand any chance of staying up they’ll have to pick up three points today against the promotion-chasing Hatters.

Luton, who are now managed by former Seasider Rob Edwards, sit third in the Championship, eight points adrift of second place but a further eight points clear of seventh.

Andy Davies is today’s referee. He’s dished out 75 yellow cards in the 21 games he’s taken charge of this season, plus two reds.