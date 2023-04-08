News you can trust since 1873
Luton Town v Blackpool: Live updates from Stephen Dobbie's first game in charge

Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game as interim boss as Blackpool make the Easter Monday trip to Luton.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders make the trip to Kenilworth RoadThe Seasiders make the trip to Kenilworth Road
Luton Town v Blackpool - live updates

Opposition view

Town boss Rob EdwardsTown boss Rob Edwards
“We’re back in front of our fans which will be great,” Luton boss and former Seasider Rob Edwards said.

“We will recover really well and then go again. We’ve got to show a lot of the same qualities as we did against Millwall and then hopefully have a bit more of an attacking threat as well as a team.

“We’ll have a look if there needs to be changes. We’ll see how everyone is and we’ll see what the game requires on Monday.

“There won’t be a lot of changes because we’re in a rhythm and in a flow and the group get that, because we’re all fighting and working hard whether that’s at the training ground or within matches.

“We’re in a good place.”

Team news

National reports stated that the Blackpool forward was wanted by Sunderland during the winter window but it is our understanding that Yates wasn't a transfer target for the Black Cats.National reports stated that the Blackpool forward was wanted by Sunderland during the winter window but it is our understanding that Yates wasn't a transfer target for the Black Cats.
Jerry Yates remains a doubt after missing Blackpool’s Good Friday defeat to Cardiff with what McCarthy described as a hamstring injury.

Jordan Thorniley was also missing for the second week running with a kidney infection, despite McCarthy claiming he should be okay.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined through injury.

As for Luton, their midfielder Jordan Clark will miss out with a calf injury.

Match preview

Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game as interim boss as Blackpool make the Easter Monday trip to Kenilworth Road.

The club’s development squad boss has taken charge of the first-team until the end of the season following Mick McCarthy’s departure on Saturday.

That followed the disastrous 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Good Friday which all but confirmed Blackpool’s relegation to League One.

With only six games remaining, the Seasiders sit seven points adrift of safety. To stand any chance of staying up they’ll have to pick up three points today against the promotion-chasing Hatters.

Luton, who are now managed by former Seasider Rob Edwards, sit third in the Championship, eight points adrift of second place but a further eight points clear of seventh.

Andy Davies is today’s referee. He’s dished out 75 yellow cards in the 21 games he’s taken charge of this season, plus two reds.

One of those dismissals was shown to Marvin Ekpiteta during the 2-1 defeat to Wigan back in November. He also officiated Blackpool’s 1-0 win away to QPR.

Good afternoon

And welcome to today’s live blog.

After an eventful weekend, Blackpool return to action with a new man in the dugout as they make the trip to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

