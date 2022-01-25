Luke Garbutt to be sidelined for 10 weeks leaving Blackpool without a recognised left-back

The defender suffered a second knee injury of the season during Blackpool’s 1-0 win against Millwall on Saturday, forcing him to hobble during the second-half.

Garbutt has this lunchtime taken to his Instagram page to reveal the bad news, adding he’s suffered a “grade two PCL”.

PCL relates to the posterior cruciate ligament, a ligament in the knee that connects the thigh bone to the back of your shin bone.

Garbutt’s appearance on Saturday was his first start for Blackpool since returning from another knee injury, which kept him on the sidelines for two months.

The 28-year-old’s latest setback leaves the Seasiders without a recognised left-back in their squad, with both Reece James and James Husband sidelined with hamstring injuries.

It’s understood James is closer to returning than Husband, although he’s still in the final stages of his recovery.

Speaking about James before the weekend’s game against Millwall, Neil Critchley said: “He’s been doing some running this week, just easy straight-line running.

“It’s been three or four weeks for him now, but he’s steadily improving and progressing. When a player steps back out onto the grass, it’s always a positive sign.

“He won’t be ready for this weekend and we’ll see how long it takes him, but that’s good news for us.”

Following Garbutt’s injury against Millwall, Dujon Sterling moved over to cover at left-back.

It might be a case that the Chelsea loanee might have to fill in there for the next two or three games before either James or Husband return.

Another option, although it’s an unlikely one, is that Jordan Thorniley could cover there following his recall from Oxford United.

While the 25-year-old is a centre-back, he is left footed and could potentially be called upon to fill in at left-back in an emergency, but it would be far from ideal.