'Looks good! Great times for BFC' - The good, the bad and the funny reactions as Blackpool FC's new sponsor is revealed

This morning Blackpool Football Club announced Blackpool Council as the new principal sponsor, which will see the branding of VisitBlackpool and the health campaign, GET VOCAL, adorn the front of the club’s first-team and replica shirts.
This was your reaction to the morning's news:
Looks good i think. Be even better with Adam 26 on the back
AndyP161 @AndyP161
Might get a few dissenters this.
BISONS @BISONS73
Love this, will definitely be picking both up now when new kits are released, much better than wonga or a betting shop plastered across the front
Jake @jakemillard21
Looks good! Great times for BFC
Derek duckworth @Derekduckworth3
It’s a good time to be a @BlackpoolFC fan right now. Looking forward to the new season already and most of all buy my first shirt in 7/8 years.
aidan @aidanbfc94LP
Great sponsorship! Very apt
Peter Simpson @petsim
Good sponsorship which will do well for both the club and town. Not worth a weekend of anticipation though!
Ben Chadwick @TheBenChadwick
Seriously? Do they not realise that now wasn’t the time to do this? We have more important news awaiting. Anticlimax or what!!
L-Ruo @luciruoc
Back to work
Will Gardner @WilliemGardner
Yep..as big a build us as delfouneso and his 3 year deal
Steve Nay @Steve_nay
@visitBlackpool I'm sure you're aware that the vast majority of @BlackpoolFC shirt sponsors have gone out of business during or shortly after their sponsorship?
Oh No, it's Steve! @OhNoItsSteve