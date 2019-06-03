'Looks good! Great times for BFC' - The good, the bad and the funny reactions as Blackpool FC's new sponsor is revealed

Have your say

This morning Blackpool Football Club announced Blackpool Council as the new principal sponsor, which will see the branding of VisitBlackpool and the health campaign, GET VOCAL, adorn the front of the club’s first-team and replica shirts.

READ MORE>>> Blackpool FC make special announcement at The Tower

This was your reaction to the morning's news:

Looks good i think. Be even better with Adam 26 on the back

AndyP161 @AndyP161

Might get a few dissenters this.

BISONS @BISONS73

Love this, will definitely be picking both up now when new kits are released, much better than wonga or a betting shop plastered across the front

Jake @jakemillard21

Looks good! Great times for BFC

Derek duckworth @Derekduckworth3

It’s a good time to be a @BlackpoolFC fan right now. Looking forward to the new season already and most of all buy my first shirt in 7/8 years.

aidan @aidanbfc94LP

Great sponsorship! Very apt

Peter Simpson @petsim

Good sponsorship which will do well for both the club and town. Not worth a weekend of anticipation though!

Ben Chadwick @TheBenChadwick

Seriously? Do they not realise that now wasn’t the time to do this? We have more important news awaiting. Anticlimax or what!!

L-Ruo @luciruoc

Back to work

Will Gardner @WilliemGardner

Yep..as big a build us as delfouneso and his 3 year deal

Steve Nay @Steve_nay

@visitBlackpool I'm sure you're aware that the vast majority of @BlackpoolFC shirt sponsors have gone out of business during or shortly after their sponsorship?

Oh No, it's Steve! @OhNoItsSteve