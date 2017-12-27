Longstaff wanted by promotion chasers Scunthorpe

Blackpool loanee Sean Longstaff is reportedly attracting interest from League One high flyers Scunthorpe United.

The 20-year-old's loan from Newcastle United is due to expire on January 6 but Gary Bowyer is hoping the midfielder extends his stay until the end of the season.

Longstaff has previously expressed an interest in staying at Bloomfield Road but his parent club Newcastle could have a decision to make if the Iron make a loan bid when the transfer window opens in January.

Longstaff has netted six times in 23 appearances so far this season, while also providing six assists.

He actually scored against Scunthorpe on Boxing Day during Pool's 3-2 defeat. The Iron are currently sitting in fourth place in League One, just three points off the automatic promotion places, while Blackpool have slipped down to the bottom half of the table in recent weeks.

Speaking earlier this month, Bowyer said there was a “willingness” from Longstaff and Viv Solomon-Otabor to extend their stays at the club.

“There are discussions taking place and both boys want to do it,” he said. “They’ve been fantastic since they’ve been here, so hopefully we can get that sorted very quickly.”

Solomon-Otabor has since extended his loan although he missed Blackpool's Boxing Day defeat due to a "discplinary matter".

Speaking in November, Longstaff told The Gazette: "I think there have been a few conversations but I’m just concentrating on the football side and letting the staff and Newcastle talk about that.

“I want to stay as I’ve really enjoyed it so far but right now I’m concentrating on the football and whatever happens, happens. But I’m hoping to stay.

“It’s been really good so far. I started really well and I’ve started most games and that’s what I was looking to do.

“I’ve been learning every day from all the pros and obviously all the staff as well.”