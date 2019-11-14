Liverpool and Everton fans' groups to support food bank collection at Bloomfield Road

Members of the supporters' trust's from both Liverpool and Everton are to travel up to Bloomfield Road this weekend to support Blackpool's food bank collection.

Ahead of Saturday's game against AFC Wimbledon, Blackpool Supporters' Trust (BST) are holding another food bank collection in aid of Home Start Blackpool.

Supporters are asked to kindly donate items such as tinned food, dried pasta, cereals, sauces, tea, coffee and toiletries.

Members from BST will be stationed near the main entrance at Bloomfield Road in the West Stand from 1.30pm to collect any items.

But they will not be alone, as members from the Blue Union (Everton's Supporters' Trust) and Spirit of Shankly (Liverpool's Supporters' Trust) are to lend their support.

BST chair Christine Seddon said: "Spirit of Shankly set up the 'Fans Supporting Food Banks' initiative and we're only too happy to get involved.

"Neither Liverpool or Everton have a game this weekend as it's international weekend, so the two groups have decided to travel up to Blackpool to support our collection instead, which is

brilliant.

"If this encourages even more people to bring donations, that would be great."