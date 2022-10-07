Live updates from Blackpool's Championship clash against Watford

Michael Appleton will be without EIGHT first-team players tomorrow

“Clearly they’re a side coming down from the Premier League they haven’t lost too many players from last season, or they’ve certainly kept a lot of quality, put it that way.

“It’s difficult to look away from their front three or four. You have to recognise where their strengths are going to lie.

“Clearly when you have the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro in your team, who we expect to come back in, Keinan Davis who obviously did well last year and has a good pedigree, we’re going to have to be right at it.

“Listen, if we’re able to keep a clean sheet against this type of side it would be a fantastic effort.