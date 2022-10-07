Live updates from Blackpool's Championship clash against Watford
The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road this afternoon for a home game against Slaven Bilic’s Watford.
Michael Appleton’s side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after enduring a run of four games without a win.
To find out if they can, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
How will the Seasiders line up?
If Blackpool do pick up a long-overdue three points this afternoon, they will have to do so without EIGHT first-team players – seven through injury and Kenny Dougall through suspension.
That makes team selection a little tricky for Michael Appleton, with options light on the ground.
Opposition view
“We have difficulties in defence but we’re going to re-shape, and find something,” Hornets boss Slaven Bilic said.
“It’ll be okay. We still have enough players to make a good back four or back three or whatever we decide.
“You always have to roll your sleeves up anyway, but right now it’s even more the case. There’s a lot of games, and we can’t rotate players. We are not in a position to rest anyone. The good thing is the majority of those injured players should be back very soon.
“The players who are playing have to do that bit more to pick up the points and keep us in a good position until the other guys come back.”
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“Clearly they’re a side coming down from the Premier League they haven’t lost too many players from last season, or they’ve certainly kept a lot of quality, put it that way.
“It’s difficult to look away from their front three or four. You have to recognise where their strengths are going to lie.
“Clearly when you have the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro in your team, who we expect to come back in, Keinan Davis who obviously did well last year and has a good pedigree, we’re going to have to be right at it.
“Listen, if we’re able to keep a clean sheet against this type of side it would be a fantastic effort.
“But we want to win the game and we’re going to try and win the game. That was our focus on Tuesday, but if we have to take a point like we did against Sunderland because we did everything else to try and win it then so be it.”
Team news
Blackpool will be without EIGHT first-team players for this encounter.
Kenny Dougall (above) misses out through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season during Tuesday night’s goalless draw at Sunderland.
Rhys Williams (shin), Jordan Gabriel (knee), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.
Watford have injury problems of their own though, with as many as nine injury doubts.
Former Seasider Craig Cathcart misses out with a thigh injury, while there are question marks over Francisco Sierralta, Mario Gaspar, Kortney Hause, Tom Clevelerley, Jeremy Ngakia, Rey Manaj, Joao Pedro and Tom Dele-Bashiru.
Match preview
After the goalless draw at Sunderland in midweek, the Seasiders return to home comforts as they take on Slaven Bilic’s side at Bloomfield Road.
Michael Appleton’s men will be looking for a first win in five, having ended a run of three straight defeats with their stalemate at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
Blackpool haven’t won at home since the opening day, when they overcame Paul Ince’s Reading 1-0. Since then, they’ve endured three defeats and a draw.
Despite the results, Blackpool’s performances have largely been positive, as we saw last week during the narrow defeat to high-flying Norwich City.
Today’s opponents are, somewhat unsurprisingly, already on their second manager of the season, having parted company with former Seasider Rob Edwards after just 11 games.
Ex-West Ham man Slaven Bilic is now the man tasked with guiding the Hornets back to the Premier League at the first attempt.
Watford currently sit 10th having won four of their first games, only one more than the Seasiders.
Today’s game will be refereed by Bobby Madley, who has dished out 41 yellow cards during his nine games this season and three reds.
He last took charge of Blackpool back in August for the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City.
