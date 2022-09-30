Live updates from Blackpool's Championship clash against Norwich City
Blackpool return to action against high-flying promotion favourites Norwich City this afternoon on their return from the international week.
Michael Appleton’s side will be hoping to put the break to good use as they aim to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back before the international window.
They will have their work cut out though against a Norwich side who currently sit second in the table and are well fancied for another return to the top flight.
To find out how the Seasiders get on, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Blackpool v Norwich City
Last updated: Friday, 30 September, 2022, 13:11
Opposition view
“Sometimes our performances have been where we’ve wanted to be, but sometimes we have been unplayable,” Norwich boss Dean Smith said.
“Blackpool are not in the best of runs but some of their performances have been good. They are an aggressive team, they have some good players there. It is going to be a test.
“Shakey (assistant Craig Shakespeare) has worked with Michael at West Brom and I have come across him a few times, myself.
“We’ve got to see it as an opportunity to get as many points as we can as early as we can.”
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“I’m delighted (to be back at Bloomfield Road) and I think the players will be.
“We’ve had a couple of narrow defeats at home in the first 10 games, but I thought we were ridiculously unfortunate against Swansea where I thought we played very well. We could’ve nicked something in the last few moments of the game against Blackburn, so we’ve been pretty competitive.
“Norwich’s front line clearly at this level is something to be jealous about at times and they’re going to keep us on our toes and have a lot more of the ball than we are.
“I think if they’re not first they’re second in the league in terms of keeping hold of the ball and dealing with it well, so we know what we’re going to be up against, but I think other sides that have come here already this season have realised and are aware of the threat that we have.”
Team news
Blackpool have been dealt yet another major injury blow on the eve of this afternoon’s encounter.
It was hoped Keshi Anderson would be fit enough to return from his MCL injury for this game, but Michael Appleton has now revealed the winger has suffered a fresh setback in training.
The 27-year-old has a quad injury and will be sidelined for another few weeks.
Elsewhere, Rhys Williams is also unlikely to feature with a shin problem.
Kevin Stewart (fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined.
Gary Madine is also due to return having served his three-match suspension, although the striker is said to be carrying an issue with his calf and his back.
Callum Wright should also be available having recovered from a dislocated joint in his leg.
Charlie Patino, Theo Corbeanu and Shayne Lavery have all returned unscathed following their appearances on international duty.
Match preview
The Seasiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways today upon their return from the two-week international break.
Michael Appleton’s side suffered back-to-back defeats before the break, losing away to both Rotherham United and Millwall.
It leaves Blackpool in 19th place in the table, one point above the dropzone.
It doesn’t get any easier for Appleton’s men though, as they now face high-flying promotion favourites Norwich City.
Dean Smith’s side, who were relegated from the Premier League last time out, sit second in the table with six wins from their first 10 games.
This game starts a hectic period for Blackpool, who face 11 games in the space of just a month-and-a-half before the break for the winter World Cup.
Today’s game will be refereed by top flight official David Coote, who has dished out 22 yellow cards in the six games he’s taken charge of this season and one red.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
The Seasiders return to action this afternoon after their two-week international break, taking on high-flying promotion favourites Norwich City.
Michael Appleton’s side also return to Bloomfield Road after three away games on the spin, which ended with back-to-back defeats.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.