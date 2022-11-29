Live updates from Blackpool's Central League Cup clash against Carlisle United
There’s still a little wait for Blackpool’s return to competitive action, with Michael Appleton’s side resuming their Championship campaign against Birmingham City in 11 days’ time.
But we do have a game to look forward to today in the form of Blackpool’s Central League Cup clash against Carlisle United.
Our Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at Brunton Park for this afternoon’s game, which kicks off at 2pm – so follow this blog for regular updates.
Carlisle United v Blackpool - live updates
57 - Wide
Brad Holmes tries his luck with a Van Basten-esque volley at the back stick after being picked out by Owen Moffat. The forward makes a sweet connection but volleys well wide.
50 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (0-2)
Jack Moore picks out Owen Moffat with a defence-splitting pass, Moffat then shows composure to settle himself before slotting past the keeper.
47 - Saved
Jamie Devitt goes close for Carlisle as he lets the ball come across him before firing a powerful shot towards the top corner, but Archie Cunningham flings himself across goal to make the save.
We’re back underway
Carlisle get the second-half underway. Blackpool leading 1-0.
HALF TIME
HT: Carlisle 0-1 Blackpool
A really encouraging half from Stephen Dobbie’s side, who have looked the more cohesive unit by far.
Tayt Trusty, Owen Moffat and Brad Holmes the standout performers, but the Seasiders have been very good across the park.
45 - Close
Carlisle come close to a leveller at the end of the first-half as a near post shot is deflected just wide of Archie Cunningham’s post and into the side netting.
Pool just about deal with the corner as Sho-Silva heads over after the ball is worked back into the box.
44 - Nearly
Donovan Lescott looks to play Brad Holmes through on goal but he slightly overhits his pass. Despite that, Holmes still nearly manages to reach it but the keeper is off his line well to clear.
43 - Blocked
Jamie Devitt tries his luck with a wide free-kick but his effort is straight into the Blackpool wall.
39 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (0-1)
Brad Holmes starts and finishes the move, sliding in to turn home Harvey Hughes' left-wing cross.
A superb goal and well deserved.
35 - Chance
Owen Moffat spots the keeper off his line after running onto Brad Holmes’ flick on, but he doesn’t quite connect with his shot as he would have liked and he side foots straight into the keeper’s hands.