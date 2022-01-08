LIVE FA Cup: Hartlepool United vs Blackpool
Blackpool make the trip to the North East to face Hartlepool in the FA Cup third round, kick off at 12:30pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.
LIVE: Hartlepool vs Blackpool
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 11:53
Warm ups underway
Both sets of players are out onto the pitch and going through their warm ups with kick off just over 30 minutes away.
Blackpool enjoy being favourites
Blackpool have won their last five FA Cup matches against lower league opposition.
They have won those games at an aggregate of 17-4 and have scored at least three in each.
The last time they were defeated by a lower ranked club was in November 2017 - a 2-1 loss against Boreham Wood.
Hartlepool’s XI
One change
Neil Critchley makes just one enforced change from the Seasider’s last game against Hull City as Ryan Wintle has returned to Cardiff City, meaning Callum Connolly comes into the side.
Team News
Blackpool Starting XI: Grimshaw, Sterling, Epkiteta, Keogh, Husband, Bowler, Connolly, Dougall, Anderson, Lavery, Madine.
Blackpool subs: Moore, Monks, Gabriel, Casey, Garbutt, Mariette, Mitchell, Hamilton, Yates.
A first for the Pools
Today’s game will be the firs meeting of the two clubs in the FA Cup, given the early kick off and spotlight in front of the cameras!
Neil Critchley: I must set right example for tricky Blackpool FA Cup tie at Hartlepool
Neil Critchley says his Tuesday night at Hartlepool was among the coldest of his life, though he has no doubt it left the home club fully fired up to face his Seasiders in the FA Cup.
Blackpool’s head coach watched League Two Hartlepool United warm up for Saturday’s third-round clash by eliminating Bolton Wanderers from the Papa John’s Trophy – and was impressed by what he saw.
The Pool boss said: “Hartlepool want to play football and have a good balance between being able to play through midfield or in behind.
“They will think they have nothing to lose and it’s a dangerous game for us. We have to give them respect and we will.
“Sometimes you have one of those days, a decision can go against you maybe and you can lose. That’s the beauty of the FA Cup but we have to try to control the aspects of performance that we can.”
