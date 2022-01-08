LIVE FA Cup: Hartlepool United vs Blackpool

Neil Critchley says his Tuesday night at Hartlepool was among the coldest of his life, though he has no doubt it left the home club fully fired up to face his Seasiders in the FA Cup.

Blackpool’s head coach watched League Two Hartlepool United warm up for Saturday’s third-round clash by eliminating Bolton Wanderers from the Papa John’s Trophy – and was impressed by what he saw.

The Pool boss said: “Hartlepool want to play football and have a good balance between being able to play through midfield or in behind.

“They will think they have nothing to lose and it’s a dangerous game for us. We have to give them respect and we will.

“Sometimes you have one of those days, a decision can go against you maybe and you can lose. That’s the beauty of the FA Cup but we have to try to control the aspects of performance that we can.”