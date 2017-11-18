LINE UPS: Vassell returns from injury for Blackpool

Kyle Vassell has returned from injury to take his spot in today's Blackpool team for the game away at Peterborough United.

The striker has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury which he picked up in the 3-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

He replaces Nathan Delfouneso, who drops to the bench. Sean Longstaff, meanwhile, comes in for Jimmy Ryan who misses out through injury.

Kelvin Mellor comes in for Danny Philliskirk.

Gary Bowyer's men are looking to get back to winning ways at London Road having lost their last three league games in a row.

Peterborough: O'Malley, Hughes, Taylor, Tafazolli, Baldwin, Doughty, Da Silva Lopes, Grant, Lloyd, Maddison, Marriott

Subs: Bond, Edwards, Forrester, Penny, Kanu, Anderson, Chettle

Blackpool: Allsop, Turton, Aimson, Tilt, Daniel, Spearing, Longstaff, Cooke, Mellor, Solomon-Otabor, Vassell

Subs: Williams, Taylor, D'Almeida, Philliskirk, Delfouneso, Menga, Gnanduillet

Referee: Trevor Kettle