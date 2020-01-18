Lincoln City v Blackpool LIVE: Build-up, team news and action from League One clash at Sincil Bank

Sincil Bank is the venue for today's encounter
Sincil Bank is the venue for today's encounter
Share this article

Blackpool will be aiming to rectify their poor form and get back to winning ways when they make the trip to face Lincoln City this afternoon.

Keep up-to-date with all the action with our blog below: