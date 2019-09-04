Liam Feeney fired-up to get among the goals for Blackpool

Liam Feeney has enjoyed an impressive start to Blackpool’s campaign and admits his next objective is to notch his first goal.

The 32-year-old has been one of Blackpool’s standout performers so far this term, with three assists to his name already.

But the one thing still eluding him is a goal, a record that stretches back to the start of last season.

“I’m definitely keen to get that first goal,” Feeney told The Gazette.

“It’s going to be a bit more difficult for me playing at wing-back but it’s something I’d like to do.

“I try and get in at the back stick when I can now but I try not to focus too much on it.

“I just try and play well and if I can keep getting assists and we keep playing well, that’s the most important thing.”

Feeney’s strong displays have coincided with the former Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers man being deployed at right wing-back.

Traditionally a winger, his current position allows Feeney to make use of his talents, namely his ability to beat his man and deliver dangerous crosses into the opposition box.

“It’s good,” Feeney said of his new role.

“There’s different ways to play it, because if you ask Hubby (James Husband) on the other side he probably plays it a little bit differently to me.

“But I’m enjoying it and when we’re on top and have loads of the ball, it’s not really an issue for me and it’s great that I’m being flooded with the ball out wide.

“I always enjoy that because it means I can get a lot of balls into the box.

“I just have to be a little bit more switched on defensively but the lads at the back have helped me through and cover for me.”

Feeney’s latest assist came in the weekend draw against Portsmouth, when he combined with in-form striker Armand Gnanduillet yet again.

The wing-back delivered a superb cross that the striker met with perfection to head home the Seasiders’ equaliser.

“We’re building up a good relationship and a good understanding. We’ve worked on it a lot in training,” Feeney said.

“The boys up front generally know what sort of cross I like to put in and when to make their runs.

“Thankfully they’re getting there at the moment and we’re scoring, so hopefully that continues for the season because it’s something we’ve started well with.

“There’s no grey areas with the manager, when the ball goes wide he expects me to put the ball in the box.

“It’s not that complicated really. I just try and get at the player, which is what my career has been built on anyway, so I’m happy to do that.

“I’m just glad I’m producing at the moment.”