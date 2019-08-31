Liam Feeney believes Blackpool's draw against Portsmouth could prove to be an important point

Blackpool's assist king Liam Feeney believes the Seasiders' 1-1 draw against Portsmouth could prove to be an important point come the end of the season.

Simon Grayson's men came from behind to claim their third consecutive draw in League One to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Armand Gnanduillet was the man to bag their goal, heading home from Feeney's right-wing cross after Marcus Harness had opened the scoring for the away side.

“It was a typical game of two halves," Feeney said.

“We started the first half very well and we were right on top in the opening 15 minutes, but we lost our way a little bit.

“We couldn’t really deal with what they were throwing at us and we had to regroup at half time only 1-0 down, which was good as it meant we were still in the game.

“Second half we were a lot more like ourselves, with the pressure leading to us getting the equaliser.

“As soon as we got it we wanted to get the next one, but we couldn’t quite find it. The ball just didn’t fall for us.

“But that could be an important point against a difficult team. Plus we’re still undefeated, so that’s a positive.”

The Seasiders initially came flying out of the blocks, penning Portsmouth in for the opening 15 minutes.

Yet they were unable to make their dominance pay.

The visitors soon grew into the game and entered the interval a goal ahead thanks to Harness' deflected effort.

“This season we normally have produced a goal when we’re on top early doors," Feeney added.

“It was frustrating to go behind, but as we showed at Gillingham we know we can pull it back, especially when we’ve got the fans behind us.

“We needed to change a couple of things with our approach in the second half and I thought we did that.

“The lads showed good character again to pin them right back, but we couldn’t quite get the winner.

“We were very sloppy with the ball in the opening half and we were turning the ball over a lot, so we wanted that to improve.

“We wanted to get tighter to them because it was two different formations playing against each other, which can cause problems.

“We didn’t get to grips with them and we looked too far off them at times, so the manager told us to get tight to stop them playing.

“He wanted us to impose ourselves on them because that’s what we’re about and we did that second half.

“The boys stepped up all over the pitch and it was like a different side."