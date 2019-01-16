'Let's hope the end is near': Blackpool fans react to news of latest High Court date Valeri Belokon, left, is still owed in the region of 25m by Owen Oyston Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The Gazette has today revealed that a hearing in the High Court to discuss Valeri Belokon's plans to appoint a Court Receiver has been pencilled in for next month. Here's how Blackpool fans have been reacting to the news on social media: Blackpool goal hero Chris Long says: I'll have to fight to keep place for Shrewsbury clash