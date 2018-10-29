Leicester helicopter crash: Blackpool to pay tribute to owner who died in tragic incident

Blackpool players will wear black armbands during Wednesday night's Carabao Cup game against Arsenal as a mark of respect to the owner of Leicester City who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four others, were on board a helicopter that crashed shortly after taking off at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

The club has confirmed all five have tragically lost their lives.

Both Blackpool and Arsenal players will wear black armbands during Wednesday's last-16 Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates Stadium, while either a minute's silence or applause will take place prior to kick off.

The EFL said: "The thoughts and prayers of the EFL and its member clubs are with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones, Leicester City Football Club, its supporters and the wider Leicester community.

"As a mark of respect to those who perished in Saturday’s tragic events, players will wear black armbands at all EFL fixtures (Carabao Cup and League matches) over the next seven days.

"Clubs will also pay tribute by holding a minute’s silence or minute’s applause (whichever is deemed most appropriate by the home club).

"EFL clubs will also be marking Remembrance Day 2018 at fixtures next weekend."

Leicester City's Carabao Cup game against Southampton, due to be played tomorrow night, has been postponed.