League One news LIVE: Nathan Delfouneso ready to fight for his place at Blackpool | Joey Barton desperate to reunite Ched Evans and Paddy Madden at Fleetwood Terry McPhillips will be speaking to the media this afternoon ahead of Saturday's game against Rochdale League One and Two clubs are preparing for their weekend matches - and we've got it covered. Tune in throughout the day as managers up and down the country face the press this afternoon. Don't forget to refresh! You have to fight for your place every week at Blackpool says Nathan Delfouneso Blackpool's Jay Spearing nominated for League One player of the month award