League One LIVE: Dean Marney enjoys first Fleetwood goal | Kevin Nolan turns down job Dean Marney scored his first Fleetwood goal in their midweek win against Coventry Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up As January edges closer, transfer talk across League One and Two grows stronger. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Harry Pritchard admits Blackpool players brought in at Doncaster 'look bad' Blackpool and Fleetwood Town LIVE: Terry McPhillips and Joey Barton's pre-match press conferences, FA Cup build-up and more